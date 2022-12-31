Helen Meyer

Helen Loretta (Zimmerman) Meyer was born on June 26, 1936, to Evert and Katie (nee Eckhoff) Zimmerman in Beatrice. She was granted rebirth into the family of God through Holy Baptism on July 12, 1936, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, rural Beatrice. Helen publicly confessed her faith in our Lord Jesus Christ and was confirmed on June 1, 1952, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Her confirmation verse was “Be content with such things as ye have; for He hath said, I will never leave thee, nor forsake thee. Hebrews 13:5”. On August 5, 1956, she was united in holy matrimony with Orville Meyer of rural Beatrice at Emmanuel Lutheran Church. They were blessed with four children. Helen entered her heavenly home on December 29, 2022. Helen worked over 20 years in Personal Nursing Care with Beatrice Community Hospital and gave many years of service to Lutheran Braille Work Center 113 and the Ladies Aid Society and LWML at Zion Lutheran Church, rural Harbine. One of her greatest loves was her grandchildren. Attending their sporting events and activities kept her busy, and they were always in her prayers. She also loved working with her flowers. Her Meatloaf, Pancakes and Cream pie can’t be beat. But her biggest legacy is the gift of her Faith in God. She will be missed.

Helen is survived by her husband, Orville; children, Wayne Meyer, rural Diller, Carol Meyer, rural Harbine, Ron Meyer and wife Crystal of Lincoln, Donna (Meyer) Hipp and husband Steve of rural Beatrice; six grandchildren, Devan Meyer, LaVista, Monica (Meyer) Nickels and husband Jeff, Syracuse, Derick Meyer, Plymouth, Patrick Meyer, Jansen, Bryan Meyer, Beatrice, Amber Newlin, Fort Wayne, IN; three sisters-in-law, Darlene Willmann, Waverly, Laverne Meyer, rural Odell and Sue Zimmerman, Beatrice; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Helen was preceded in death by parents, Evert and Katie Zimmerman; three brothers, Ervin and wife Leona Zimmerman, Arnold and wife Hilda Zimmerman and Elmer Zimmerman; two brothers-in-law, Marvin Meyer and Norris Willmann, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Angel’s Care Home Health and Cottonwood Hospice for their aid which allowed Helen remain in her home until the end.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at Zion Lutheran Church, Harbine with Pastor Greg Stuckwisch officiating. The service may also be viewed on the church Facebook page. Interment will be held at Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Harbine. The body will lie in state from 11 a.m.-8:00 p.m. Monday at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice with the family greeting friends from 6-7:30 p.m. and in state at the church after 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 AM Tuesday in the church basement. Memorials have been established to Orphan Grain Train and Mission Central with the funeral home in charge. Sign Helen’s online guest book and view her video tribute when completed at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice.