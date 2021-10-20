Helen Roever

Helen L. Roever

Helen L. Roever, 88 years of age, of Beatrice passed away at Beatrice Health and Rehab Saturday afternoon, October 16, 2021. She was born on December 11, 1932 in Beattie, KS and was a graduate of Beattie High School. Helen and Martin “Arlyn” Roever were married in 1957 and were married for 47 years before he passed away in 2004. She had been employed at Price Chopper, WalMart, Marr's Café and at the Best Western, all in Beatrice, but enjoyed being a farm wife for most of life. Helen also enjoyed raising her children, and raising horses and dogs while living on the farm.

Survivors include her children, Mark Roever and wife Bonnie of Hanover, KS and Cathy Bowers and husband Russell of Corden, IA; 6 grandchildren Avery and Alexander Joe, and Kevin, Mike, Kelsey and Mindy Bowers; 3 great-grandchildren Mea, Kara and Fae Bowers. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Arlyn Roever (2004); infant son Kevin; and 2 brothers and 2 sisters.

Memorial graveside services will be held at a later date at the Hanover Cemetery. There will be no viewing or visitation as cremation has taken place. A memorial has been established to the family's choice with the funeral home in charge. Sign Helen's online guest book at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice.