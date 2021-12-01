 Skip to main content
Henry deKoning

  • 0

Henry “Hank” deKoning

Henry “Hank” deKoning, 100 of Burchard, passed away on November 28, 2021 at his home. He was born on October 23, 1921 to Dick and Stella (Loverink) deKoning in Gillette, WY.

Hank is survived by his children, Gary deKoning, Allen deKoning, Nancy Burgett, Kathy Fritch and Terry deKoning.

Services 10:00 a.m. Friday, December 3, 2021 at the Faith Baptist Church, Pawnee City. Officiating Pastor Chris Rohrbaugh and Pastor Connor Barr. Visitation on Thursday, December 2, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. with family greeting friends from 5-7 p.m. at Wherry Mortuary, 919 G Street, Pawnee City. Interment at the Burchard Cemetery, Burchard. Service will be lived-streamed on Wherry Mortuary/Wherry Monument Facebook page. Memorials to family choice. Online condolences may be left at www.wherrymortuary.com Services entrusted with Wherry Mortuary.

