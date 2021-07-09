Herb Hansel

Herbert “Herb” Jr. Hansel, age 82 formerly of Beatrice, passed away on Sunday, July 4, 2021 in Grand Rapids, MI. Herb came from a farming background near Rockford. While growing up, he enjoyed playing basketball and baseball at school. Herb proudly served his country for eight years in the United States Army National Guard and Reserves during the Cold War era. He loved many things including hunting, fishing, yardwork, gardening, and often spent time reading books about each of these activities. He also enjoyed cooking and canning foods. Herb deeply loved his family and serving others. He would always offer a helping hand and spent time visiting friends. Herb was also known for his sense of humor, frequently teasing his grandchildren, which was often followed by his “crooked little smile.” Faith was a very important part of Herb's life. He lived his life by the example of, “with Christ's salvation, there is eternal life.”