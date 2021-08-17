Herbert D. Lueders

Herbert D. Lueders, 99, rural Tecumseh, passed away Aug. 14, 2021. He was born Feb. 25, 1922 at the home of his parents, William and Anna (Hereth) Lueders at Cortland, Neb.

Herb is survived by his wife of 70 years, Janet, children, Robert “Bob” Lueders and grandsons Henry and Wyatt, Beverly “Bev” Koehler (Dan) and grandson Chad Koehler (Kendra) and great-granddaughters, Kaleigh and Anna Koehler and their special friends Cole Beethe and Alex Gyhra, Kenneth “Kenny” Lueders (Kelly) and grandson Dalton Lueders and great-granddaughters, Leyton, Breckyn, Evy and Rowan, granddaughter Danielle Lueders, step-granddaughter, Mady Schuster (Jacob) and step-grandson Joey Henne (Hollie), brother-in-law Wayne Minchow (Carol), nieces, nephews.

He was preceded in death by his son Rodney, granddaughter Tracy Koehler, brothers, Lester “Bud” (Norma) and Myron (Bernice), sisters, Velma Bergmeyer (Edward), Norma Severin (Kermit) and Ruth Siems (Art), and parents-in-law, Everett and Genevieve Minchow.

Funeral services: 10:30 a.m. Wed., August 18, 2021 at St. John's Lutheran Church, Tecumseh. Visitation: 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., with family greeting from 5-7 p.m., Tues., Aug. 17, 2021 at the Wherry Mortuary, Tecumseh. Memorials may go to the family's choice. Interment: Tecumseh Cemetery, Tecumseh, with full military honors. www.wherrymortuary.com.