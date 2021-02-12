Herbert L. Wacker

Herbert L. Wacker of Omaha passed away February 8, 2021. He was born January 11, 1945.

Preceded in death by wife, Polly A. Wacker: parents Ella and Henry Wacker; brother, Leonard Wacker. Survived by children: Rodney Wacker (Jewel), Stacy Wagoner (Howard), and Jason Wacker (Amy); grandchildren: Mathew Wagoner, Jaden Wacker, and Shaely Wacker; sisters: Delores Dietz, Eldora Lewien (Roger), and Elta Lewien.

Visitation observing CDC guidelines: Sunday, February 14th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. in Omaha. Services: Monday, February 15th at 10 a.m. West Center Chapel. Graveside Service: Monday at 2 p.m. at Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice, NE. Memorials are suggested to Messiah Lutheran Church (Omaha), Visiting Angels Home Care, and Hillcrest Hospice.

To view a live broadcast of the service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the “View Live Service” button on the home page.