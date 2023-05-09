Herman A. Hofeling, 96, of Beatrice, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, May 6, 2023 at Homestead House in Beatrice. He was born on January 13, 1927 to Peter T. and Sophia (Remmers) Hofeling on a farm east of Pickrell. Herman was baptized at home, confirmed at Christ Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell, and attended Townsend Country School. He was very proud to have served his country in the U.S. Army from January 15, 1951 to January 15, 1953. Herman went to Fort Riley, Kansas for 14 weeks, then to Fort Campbell, Kentucky, followed by Fort Benning, Georgia for airborne training. He attended Infantry School in July of 1951 and was a paratrooper with Co D 118th Airborne Infantry Regiment where he was involved in nuclear testing in Nevada and witnessed atmosphere bursts. On November 22, 1956, he married Christena (Johnsen) Jobman at Emmanuel Lutheran Church of rural Beatrice. He was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church, the Men's Choir, the Contemporary Choir, Lutheran Men in Mission, and served on the Church Council. He went into carpentry helping his father, attended carpentry school, and then began his own carpentry/construction business. He was very precise and particular, and built many homes in the area, including his own. After retiring from construction, he continued to work at the Martin Lutheran Home in the woodworking department. He also worked for First National Bank in maintenance. Herman loved his farming roots and enjoyed going to the farm to see the crops. He also used his singing talents to help entertain at nursing homes along with his wife, Christena. He participated in AmVets and the Beatrice American Legion serving as Post Commander in 1991. He also served with the Post Honor Guard for many years. He was extremely proud to receive the Veteran of Month Certificate from the Gage County Board of Supervisors and a Quilt of Valor from the American Legion Auxiliary. Herman enjoyed activities with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.