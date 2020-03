Visitation Thursday, March 12 10 a.m.-9 p.m. at Kinsley Mortuary in Marysville. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Funeral service 10:00 a.m. Friday, March 13 at Immanuel State Line Lutheran Church north of Marysville. Burial in the church cemetery. Memorial fund established to the Immanuel Lutheran State Line Cemetery. Contributions may be sent in care of Kinsley Mortuary.