Herman Bohlken

Herman “Butch” M. Bohlken

Herman "Butch" M. Bohlken, 83, of rural Wymore, died March 8, 2020 at Cambridge Place in Marysville, KS. Butch was born April 22, 1936 at Beatrice to George Herman Albert and Grace (Oltman) Bohlken.

He was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Margaret Oltman Bohlken; and wife, Karen. Survivors include two sons, Brad (Nikki) and children, Carson, Connor & Carly; and Bob (Rachel) and children, Elizabeth, Thomas and Johnathan, all of Wymore and sister-in-law, Jean Parrack, Conway, AR.

Visitation Thursday, March 12 10 a.m.-9 p.m. at Kinsley Mortuary in Marysville. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Funeral service 10:00 a.m. Friday, March 13 at Immanuel State Line Lutheran Church north of Marysville. Burial in the church cemetery. Memorial fund established to the Immanuel Lutheran State Line Cemetery. Contributions may be sent in care of Kinsley Mortuary.