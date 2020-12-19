Hilary L. Trauernicht, 80, of Beatrice, died Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center. He was born on June 22, 1940 in Beatrice to Herman and Marie (Jurgens) Trauernicht. The first eight years of Hilary's life were spent on a farm near Pickrell. He then moved with his family to a farm near FIlley. Hilary graduated from Filley High School and went on to graduate from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He married Bonnie Trauernicht on May 31, 1964 in Beatrice. To this union they were blessed with one child, Kimberly. Hilary and Bonnie made their home in Beatrice, where Hilary spent over 35 years as a teacher with Beatrice Public Schools. In retirement, Hilary enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, gardening, and watching Husker sports.