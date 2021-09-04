Hilda Leona Schmidt
Hilda Leona Schmidt, 97, of Manhattan, KS passed away on August 16, 2021 at the Good Shepherd Homecare & Hospice in Manhattan. She was born on February 13, 1924 to Isaac and Emma (Block) Neufeld in Carnduff, Saskatchewan, Canada. The family moved back to Kansas to be near relatives around Inman when Hilda was 9. Hilda was baptized May 28, 1939. She graduated from Buhler High School, then earned her RN diploma from Bethel Deaconess Hospital, Newton, KS. Hilda married Carl G. Schmidt September 16, 1947. They farmed northwest of Beatrice, then moved into Beatrice in 1967. Hilda was a nurse for Beatrice Community Hospital for many years, then worked as a nurse at the Martin Luther Home. She was a member of the Red Cross and the American Nurses Association, taught CPR for the American Heart Association and was a lifetime member of the Bethel College Nursing Alumni Association. She was always ready to acquire additional medical training to enhance her nursing career. Hilda was an active member of the Beatrice Mennonite Church where she was involved with the women's service group, children's education, education committees, church council, ministerial searches and as a Deaconess. In 1980, Hilda and Carl began three years of volunteer service under Mennonite Central Committee. They worked for a hospital in Burkina Faso, West Africa where Hilda taught nursing skills to local workers. After her husband Carl's death, Hilda renewed a friendship with Elmer Friesen during a celebration at Beatrice Mennonite Church. They married in 2001 and Hilda moved to Portland, OR. Hilda and Elmer enjoyed their life together until his death. Hilda then moved to Manhattan, KS to be near her daughter Karen.
Survivors include her daughters, Karen Schmidt of Manhattan, KS, Ruth Schmidt Hewett of Bellingham, WA; daughter-in-law, Sridevi Schmidt of San Jose, CA; grandsons Jonah Hewett (Megan) of Boston, MA, Ben Schmidt of San Jose, CA; brother, Orville Neufeld of Wichita, KS; sister-in-law, Carolyn Drew Neufeld of Forest Grove, OR. Hilda was preceded in death by husbands, Carl and Elmer; sons Melvin and James; her parents; sisters, Edna, Verna, Eileen and brothers, Elmer and Wilbur.
It was with joy that daughters Ruth and Karen released Hilda to her Lord and Savior. They visited often about loved ones and friends who'd gone before her and how much she looked forward to reuniting with them in heaven.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Beatrice Mennonite Church with Pastor Tim Amor officiating. Masks are recommended at the church service. A book signing will be at Fox Funeral Home on Friday, September 10 from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. Inurnment will take place prior to the service at the First Mennonite Cemetery of rural Beatrice. A memorial has been established to Mennonite Central Committee and the Beatrice Mennonite Church. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Beatrice.