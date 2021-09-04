Hilda Leona Schmidt, 97, of Manhattan, KS passed away on August 16, 2021 at the Good Shepherd Homecare & Hospice in Manhattan. She was born on February 13, 1924 to Isaac and Emma (Block) Neufeld in Carnduff, Saskatchewan, Canada. The family moved back to Kansas to be near relatives around Inman when Hilda was 9. Hilda was baptized May 28, 1939. She graduated from Buhler High School, then earned her RN diploma from Bethel Deaconess Hospital, Newton, KS. Hilda married Carl G. Schmidt September 16, 1947. They farmed northwest of Beatrice, then moved into Beatrice in 1967. Hilda was a nurse for Beatrice Community Hospital for many years, then worked as a nurse at the Martin Luther Home. She was a member of the Red Cross and the American Nurses Association, taught CPR for the American Heart Association and was a lifetime member of the Bethel College Nursing Alumni Association. She was always ready to acquire additional medical training to enhance her nursing career. Hilda was an active member of the Beatrice Mennonite Church where she was involved with the women's service group, children's education, education committees, church council, ministerial searches and as a Deaconess. In 1980, Hilda and Carl began three years of volunteer service under Mennonite Central Committee. They worked for a hospital in Burkina Faso, West Africa where Hilda taught nursing skills to local workers. After her husband Carl's death, Hilda renewed a friendship with Elmer Friesen during a celebration at Beatrice Mennonite Church. They married in 2001 and Hilda moved to Portland, OR. Hilda and Elmer enjoyed their life together until his death. Hilda then moved to Manhattan, KS to be near her daughter Karen.