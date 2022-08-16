Hilda Remmers

Hilda S. Remmers

Hilda S. Remmers, 94, of Beatrice, passed away August 11, 2022, at her home. She was born on January 13, 1928, at Plymouth to John and Emma (Kirchhoff) Schneider. She was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church of Plymouth. She attended Immanuel Lutheran School of Plymouth. Hilda married Herman Remmers on April 18, 1948, at Plymouth. Hilda was employed at Dempsters in Beatrice, where she worked the assembly line for 30 years, while also farming with her husband Herman. She was also a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Beatrice and was a member of the Naomi Circle at St. John Lutheran Church in Beatrice. Hilda enjoyed reading, gardening, canning, embroidering, blanket sewing, helping at the church, and spending time with her family.

Hilda is survived by her four children, Wilbur Remmers of Beatrice, Janet (Donald) Harms of Syracuse, Dorothy (Merlin) Folkers of Randolph, and Marvin Remmers of Dallas, TX; one sister, Marian Wurm of Beatrice; five grandchildren, Nicole (Justin) McWilliams, Tiffany (Travis) Walters, Derek (McKenzie) Harms, Daryl (Sarah Carter) Folkers, Brittany (Josh) Sievers; eleven great-grandchildren, Nathan, Hailey, Hannah and Jacob McWilliams, Jaxen, Graysen and Drake Walters, Calvin and Caitlyn Harms, Alexa and Brayden Sievers; and one niece and nephew and other extended family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman; parents, John and Emma Schneider; brother, Edwin Schneider; and brother-in-law, Lawrence Wurm.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, August 19, 2022, at St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice with Pastor Arden Dorn officiating. A family prayer service will be held at 1:45 p.m. on Friday at the church. The service will be live-streamed on the church's Facebook page. Burial will be at the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home in Beatrice on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. and at the church one hour prior to the service. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.