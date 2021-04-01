Hiroko Erdmann

Hiroko Erdmann, 86 of Wymore, passed away Tuesday, March 30, 2021 in Lincoln. She was born May 28, 1934 in Sasebo, Japan. Hiroko married William Erdmann on October 1, 1963 at the U.S. Consulate in Fukuoka, Japan. She enjoyed arranging flowers, and small animals, especially cats.

Survivors include husband William Erdmann; sister-in-law, Donna Patton and children, Laurie Kramer, Sue (Tom) Usgaard, Meri (Dan) Dirks, and Craig Patton; brother-in-law & sister-in-law, Phil and Shirleen Erdmann, and their children, Susanne (Shawn) Murphy, Rebecca (Andy) Watson, and Katherine (Michael) Jeffcoat; numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Preceded in death by parents, Masanori and Matsue Kubota; and brother-in-law, Ron Patton.

Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 5, 2021 at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Barneston. Memorials are suggested to the Concordia Seminary in Fort Wayne, IN with St. Paul Lutheran church in Beatrice in charge. No visitation but a guestbook will be available online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com Harman-Wright Mortuary in charge of arrangements.