Howard Van Beveren

Howard Philip Van Beveren

Howard Philip “Phil” Van Beveren, 66, passed away on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at his home in Pickrell. He was born on May 31, 1954 in La Grange, IL. He graduated from Lyons Township High School. He served in the United States Air Force from 1974 to 1980. While in the Air Force, he met the mother of his children, Terri, and they married in 1979. He volunteered for Big Dog Huge Paws and enjoyed playing golf with his son.

Survivors include Terri; son, Ryan Van Beveren of Missouri; daughter, Lauren Van Beveren of Lincoln; one grandson, Trey; four brothers, Marten (Mary Jane) Van Beveren of California, Steve (Julie) Van Beveren, Gerald (Donna) Van Beveren, and Dale Van Beveren, all of Illinois; many nieces and nephews and countless friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marten and Patricia Dorff Van Beveren; and an infant brother Brian.

At Howard's request cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held at a later date. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.