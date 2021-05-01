Ida L. Agena

Ida Lucille Agena, 73, of Adams, passed away on April 29, 2021 at Gold Crest Retirement Center. She was born to Willie J. and Lena Waltke on August 26, 1947 at Beatrice. She was baptized at the American Lutheran Church, Adams on September 14, 1947 by Rev. J.H. Reents and confirmed on April 15, 1962 by Rev. Harold Gronstal. Her confirmation verse was Hebrews 10:23 "Let us hold fast the: profession of our faith without wavering. He is faithful that promised." She grew up on a farm near Adams and attended elementary school at District 141. Ida graduated from high school at Adams Public School on May 25, 1965. After graduation she was employed by Bankers Life Insurance Co. Lincoln, Ne. from 1965-1969. On April 17, 1966 she was united in marriage to Edward Agena by Rev. Konrad Koosmann at the American Lutheran Church, Adams. The Lord blessed this marriage with two sons, James Edward and Brian Paul. She was a member of the American Lutheran Church, Adams. and for a short time she taught Sunday School and was a member of the Ladies Aid. She chose to stay at home and be a full-time mom. On October 31, 1991 she became employed by Gold Crest Retirement Center until November 11, 2008. Here she discovered the joy of working with the elderly. She loved music, dancing, gardening and flowers, crocheting, and playing her electronic keyboard. Her greatest joy was spending time with her children and grandchildren.