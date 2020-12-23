Ida Mae Luckey, 71, of Beatrice passed away Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at the Beatrice Community Hospital. She was born on October 3, 1949 at Belleville, KS and graduated from Haddam High School in 1967. Ida attended Brown Mackie Business College in Salina, KS. In May of 1968, she married Earl Lyons and to this union four children were born, David, Douglas, Dennis, and Lisa. She married Dennis Luckey on October 18, 1995 in Las Vegas and from this marriage she gained three more children, Heidi, Cale, and Jesse. She worked at the Hanover Hospital in Hanover, KS, Beatrice State Developmental Center, and Shasta Pools in Phoenix, AZ. Ida was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Beatrice, American Legion Auxiliary of Beatrice. She enjoyed watching the Kansas Jayhawks, Kansas City Chiefs, Huskers, and NASCAR. She collected shot glasses and spoons. Ida enjoyed playing cards, traveling, visiting with friends, and spending time with her grandchildren. She will be remembered as a caring person and always willing to lend a helping hand.