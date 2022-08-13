Irene Lehman

Irene M. Lehman
Irene M. Lehman of Beatrice, 41 days shy of her 100 year goal, died Friday morning, August 12, 2022 at her home. She was born on September 23, 1922 at Kalim, CO and attended country school. As a young lady, she liked hiking in Colorado. On March 10, 1946, she married Paul Lehman in Denver. Irene enjoyed being a homemaker and being with Paul. She was an active member of St. John Lutheran Church and also a member of Rebecca Lodge IOOF and Jay Husker Antique Auto Club both of Beatrice. She enjoyed cooking, quilting, camping, gardening, and raising flowers. She and Paul volunteered for the Bloodmobile and were bell ringers for the Salvation Army. Irene loved visiting with family, neighbors, and very special friend, Shirley Frerichs. The family would also like to express their deep gratitude to Kevin Lampe and Cottonwood Hospice for allowing Irene to remain at home these last few years.
Survivors include her daughter, Carol Greenwood of Beatrice; granddaughter, Angela Lehman of Beatrice; daughter-in-law, Sherry Lehman-Bittfield of Lincoln; great-granddaughter, Jocelyn Morgan of Beatrice; niece, Olinda Howard of Milton, WA. She was preceded in death by her parents, Conrad and Anna Margaret Bauer; husband, Paul, who died on June 12, 2009; son, Robert, who died on September 15, 1980; son-in-law, Douglas Greenwood; two grandchildren, Jason Lehman and Lisa Lehman; five brothers and two sisters.
Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at the Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice with Pastor Arden Dorn and Chaplain Sharon Schuster officiating. Interment will be at the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice. A memorial has been established to the family's choice. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 from noon until 8:00 p.m. The family will greet friends from 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.