Irene Lehman

Irene M. Lehman of Beatrice, 41 days shy of her 100 year goal, died Friday morning, August 12, 2022 at her home. She was born on September 23, 1922 at Kalim, CO and attended country school. As a young lady, she liked hiking in Colorado. On March 10, 1946, she married Paul Lehman in Denver. Irene enjoyed being a homemaker and being with Paul. She was an active member of St. John Lutheran Church and also a member of Rebecca Lodge IOOF and Jay Husker Antique Auto Club both of Beatrice. She enjoyed cooking, quilting, camping, gardening, and raising flowers. She and Paul volunteered for the Bloodmobile and were bell ringers for the Salvation Army. Irene loved visiting with family, neighbors, and very special friend, Shirley Frerichs. The family would also like to express their deep gratitude to Kevin Lampe and Cottonwood Hospice for allowing Irene to remain at home these last few years.