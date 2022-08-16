Irene Lehman

Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at the Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice with Pastor Arden Dorn and Chaplain Sharon Schuster officiating. Interment will be at the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice. A memorial has been established to the family's choice. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 from noon until 8:00 p.m. The family will greet friends from 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. www.foxfuneralhome.net