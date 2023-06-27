Services will be Friday, June 30, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Diller. Casual Dress or Cut off Shirts are requested. Memorials will go to the Family's Choice or the Fairbury Wrestling Program. The family will greet friends Thursday evening from 6 – 8 at Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home in Fairbury. Burial will be in Prairie Home Cemetery – Diller.