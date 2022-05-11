Ivan Polhmann

Ivan Henry Pohlmann, 96, passed away at the Beatrice Community Hospital Sunday afternoon, May 8, 2022. Ivan was born November 15, 1925 to Ernest Henry and Emilie Louise Sophie (Holsing) Pohlmann near DeWitt. He began his lifelong fellowship with Christ and membership at St. Paul's Lutheran Church (Soap Creek) with his baptism and then confirmation where he was in the last class confirmed in German. He also attended Dolan School, located one mile south of the family farm. On June 6, 1948, Ivan married Frieda Darlene Stokebrand. They were blessed with 4 children, DeVern, Sondra, Linda, and Connie, and enjoyed raising them on the family farm, engaging them in church, school, 4-H and many other activities. Ivan was a member of the Russell School Board, where his children attended elementary school. Over the years, he also served as treasurer, elder and on the cemetery board for Soap Creek Church. Ivan witnessed and was part of agricultural progress having picked corn by hand walking alongside a horse drawn wagon in his youth to eventually harvesting with a John Deere combine. He also saw his crops shift from corn, wheat, milo and alfalfa to primarily corn, soybeans and alfalfa. Ivan was also involved in raising cattle and swine. He spent many hours leaning over a farrowing crate tending to a sow, hauling his cattle in the truck to the Omaha stockyards or butchering with the help of neighbors and friends. Ivan and Darlene treasured the friendships of those they frequently danced and played cards with. Many Saturday evenings began with watching Dick Wickman or Lawrence Welk at home while getting dressed for an evening of 10 point pitch at a neighbor or friend's home or a night of dancing at the Flying V or PlaMor Ballrooms. Ivan and Darlene enjoyed 38 years of marriage before her death in January, 1987. He then moved “into town”, (Beatrice) where he resided until his death. In March, 2000, he married Lois Barnard Goes. Through the 20 years of their marriage, his love of dancing and cards continued with Lois and their friends. They also enjoyed spending time with their children and grandchildren, trips out to their farms and DQ Blizzards.