Ivan R. Simpson, 92

Ivan R. Simpson, 92 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Monday, March 13, 2023 at Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center surrounded by his family. He was born on January 16, 1931 in Oberlin, Kansas to Rea and Lena (Brown) Simpson. Ivan grew up in Oberlin, Kansas and during high school, the family moved to Orleans, Nebraska. There, Ivan met the love of his life, Donna, and graduated from Orleans High School in 1949. A full obituary may be viewed at https://www.harmanwrightmortuary.com/obituary/Ivan-Simpson.

and wife Daniela of Houston, Texas; grandchildren, Michael Hansmire and wife Bethany, Megan (Hansmire) Johnson and husband Rob, Dylan Simpson, Isabel Simpson, Audrey Simpson; great grandchildren, Molly, Morgan and Macy Hansmire, Maya and Marshall Johnson; sisters-in-law, Dee Simpson of Lincoln, Barbara Simmons of Carmel, California; brother-in-law, Clayton Simmons and wife Clarice of Albuquerque, New Mexico; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Michael Simpson; brothers, Melvin Simpson, Dale Simpson and wife Velda, Lowell Simpson and wife Melba; sister, Neta Becker and husband Fred; and brother-in-law, Richard Simmons.

Memorial Services will be held at 10:30 AM Thursday, March 16, 2023 at Centenary United Methodist Church in Beatrice with Rev. Dr. Paixao Baptista officiating. Prior private family inurnment with military rites will be in the Fairbury Cemetery in Fairbury. There will be no visitation but a register book will be available to sign from 9 AM to 8 PM Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice. Memorials are suggested to the Centenary United Methodist Church or the Ivan Simpson Memorial to be used towards dementia research in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at https://www.harmanwrightmortuary.com/obituary/Ivan-Simpson#tributewall. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.