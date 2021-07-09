Ivel LeRoy Carpenter, 92 years of age, of Beatrice passed away July 7, 2021. He was born on October 21, 1928 to Eldred and Irene (Casper) Carpenter. He was raised on a farm near Diller and graduated from Diller High School in 1946. Ivel was one of just two kids in his grade all the way through school. After graduating, he joined the National Guard 134th Infantry, serving 7 years. Ivel married the love of his life Kathryn Will on June 5, 1949, making Beatrice their home. Being an only child, he enjoyed marrying into the Will clan. They had two children, Danny and Stacey Jo. Ivel started working as a salesman for Sidles in high school, selling parts throughout Northeast Nebraska. He stayed with Sidles for 38 years, eventually buying it and calling it Mr. Automotive. He later was a car salesman at Carriage Motors in Beatrice 29 years, well into his 80's. He loved helping customers get just the right car. He was a wonderful example of work ethic, loyalty, and a true gentleman always. Ivel had been a member of the Beatrice Jaycees, Eagles Club, and Sertoma where he spent over 20 years putting out the American flags around town on holidays. He was a member of the First Christian Church having been baptized on April 17, 1949. He held many different positions in the church including treasurer, deacon, foundation board and trustee. Ivel enjoyed riding motorcycles, working on cars, dancing, traveling, and was a regular handyman. His greatest joy was watching his kids and grandkids activities. Not a game went by without Ivel and Kathy in the bleachers.