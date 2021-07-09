Ivel LeRoy Carpenter
Ivel LeRoy Carpenter, 92 years of age, of Beatrice passed away July 7, 2021. He was born on October 21, 1928 to Eldred and Irene (Casper) Carpenter. He was raised on a farm near Diller and graduated from Diller High School in 1946. Ivel was one of just two kids in his grade all the way through school. After graduating, he joined the National Guard 134th Infantry, serving 7 years. Ivel married the love of his life Kathryn Will on June 5, 1949, making Beatrice their home. Being an only child, he enjoyed marrying into the Will clan. They had two children, Danny and Stacey Jo. Ivel started working as a salesman for Sidles in high school, selling parts throughout Northeast Nebraska. He stayed with Sidles for 38 years, eventually buying it and calling it Mr. Automotive. He later was a car salesman at Carriage Motors in Beatrice 29 years, well into his 80's. He loved helping customers get just the right car. He was a wonderful example of work ethic, loyalty, and a true gentleman always. Ivel had been a member of the Beatrice Jaycees, Eagles Club, and Sertoma where he spent over 20 years putting out the American flags around town on holidays. He was a member of the First Christian Church having been baptized on April 17, 1949. He held many different positions in the church including treasurer, deacon, foundation board and trustee. Ivel enjoyed riding motorcycles, working on cars, dancing, traveling, and was a regular handyman. His greatest joy was watching his kids and grandkids activities. Not a game went by without Ivel and Kathy in the bleachers.
He is survived by his son Danny of Missouri; daughter Stacey (Steve) Freese of Plymouth; 4 grandchildren Brett (Keshae) Freese, Erica (Andrew) Wiedel, Grant (Taylor) Freese, and Nakia Carpenter; 5 great-grandkids Blaire and Paige Freese, Emery, Evelyn and Oliver Wiedel; half-sister Deb Bishop; sisters-in-law Donna Ehresman and Darlene Purdom; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Kathryn (2009); stepmother Margaret Carpenter; 2 sisters-in-law and 4 brothers-in-law.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 12, 2021 at the First Christian Church in Beatrice with Pastor Mike Hanneman officiating. The service will also be livestreamed on the church Facebook page. Interment will be in the Evergreen Home Cemetery. The body will lie in state from 1:00-8:00 p.m. Sunday at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice and at the church one hour preceding the service on Monday. Family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. Monday at the church. A memorial has been established to the family's choice with the funeral home in charge. Sign Ivel's online guest book and view his video tribute when completed at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice.