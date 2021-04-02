Jacob Clift

Jacob “Jake” Clift

Jacob “Jake” Clift, 34, of Beatrice, passed away on March 30, 2021 in Lincoln. He was born on March 18, 1987 in Geneva. He graduated from Beatrice High school in 2005. He worked for Exmark MFG in Beatrice.

Survivors include his dog, Girl; sister, Cassie Rhoden of Beatrice; mother, Virginia Clift of Beatrice; father and step-mother, Gene Clift and George Geier of Humboldt; nieces & nephew including, Austin, Gavyn, Adrieyn Rhoden and one on the way, all of Beatrice; two brothers, Jerimy (Melanie) Clift of York and Brian (Michelle) Clift of Geneva; grandmother, Peggy Fairbanks of AZ; three step-sisters, Tammy (Chad) Havlet of Lincoln, Heather (Luke) Meyer of Ohiowa and Kari (Steve) Bredemeier of Humboldt; two step-brothers, Drew (Hannah)Terrel of Lincoln, and Arthur (Elizabeth) Terrel of MT; aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by nephew, Zakary Rhoden; grandfather, Donald Fairbanks; and grandparents, Ida & Bud Clift.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at the St. John Lutheran Church, Beatrice, with Pastor Leah Lawson officiating. Casual attire is suggested for the Funeral. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. with the family greeting friends from 7:00 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 5, 2021. Online condolences can be given at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary in charge of arrangements.