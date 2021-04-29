Jacoby Gene Wilcox

Jacoby Gene Wilcox, 28 of Beatrice died Saturday, April 24, 2021. He was born February 10, 1993 in Beatrice. Jacoby attended Beatrice High School. He had a larger-than-life personality and a heart of gold.

Survivors include grandparents, Garry and Marla Wilcox of Blue Springs; brothers, Joshua Wilcox and fiancé Katie Graham of Beatrice and Jimmy Haynes and Ashlen Kemmily of Beatrice; father, Dusty Mayhew of Wymore; niece and nephew, Zahra, and Haygen Wilcox of Beatrice; bonus mom, Lisa Layher of Beatrice; girlfriend, Cierra Lerma; and many friends. Preceded in death by his mother, Candace (Wilcox) Blakemore.

Graveside services will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at Evergreen Home Cemetery, Beatrice. No visitation. A guestbook is available at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com Memorials are suggested to the family with the mortuary in charge. Harman-Wright Mortuary in charge of arrangements.