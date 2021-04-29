 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jacoby Gene Wilcox
0 comments

Jacoby Gene Wilcox

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Jacoby Gene Wilcox

Jacoby Gene Wilcox

Jacoby Gene Wilcox, 28 of Beatrice died Saturday, April 24, 2021. He was born February 10, 1993 in Beatrice. Jacoby attended Beatrice High School. He had a larger-than-life personality and a heart of gold.

Survivors include grandparents, Garry and Marla Wilcox of Blue Springs; brothers, Joshua Wilcox and fiancé Katie Graham of Beatrice and Jimmy Haynes and Ashlen Kemmily of Beatrice; father, Dusty Mayhew of Wymore; niece and nephew, Zahra, and Haygen Wilcox of Beatrice; bonus mom, Lisa Layher of Beatrice; girlfriend, Cierra Lerma; and many friends. Preceded in death by his mother, Candace (Wilcox) Blakemore.

Graveside services will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at Evergreen Home Cemetery, Beatrice. No visitation. A guestbook is available at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com Memorials are suggested to the family with the mortuary in charge. Harman-Wright Mortuary in charge of arrangements.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Mayorkas welcomes new US citizens in NYC

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News