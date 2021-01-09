Jacqueline Eunice Robertson

Jacqueline Eunice “Jackie” Robertson was born November 9, 1929 in Omaha to Simeon and Vivian Thomas and passed away on December 25, 2020 in San Antonio, TX. She grew up as a minister's daughter and lived in various towns in NE spending her early high school years in Alliance. In 1946, the family moved to Beatrice and she graduated high school in 1947. During these high school years, she met her future husband Harold “Bud” Robertson. She attended Nebraska Wesleyan University and graduated in 1951. She was active in the Willard Sorority for many years even after graduation and retained many lifelong friends from those college days. These friends are too many to name but remained integral parts of our entire family life with a vast store of memories for us. Jackie and Bud were married in 1951 and were an exemplary couple and friend with so many for 62 years until his passing in 2012. Jackie was a teacher and educator for many years and received her Master of Education degree from the University of Nebraska in 1977. Her teaching career was extensive including elementary school, special needs children, and as the Principal of Whitehall School at the NE Center for Children & Youth. Her active involvement in the United Methodist Church spanned her entire life from Sunday School teacher through countless groups/committees including her involvement within United Methodist Women. Additionally, she enjoyed her long-time involvement and friendships from PEO. She was a caring and gentle leader who was inclusive and self-deprecating to say the least. She influenced so many throughout her life it always left her family smiling as she would diminish a personal accomplishment to always remain humble.