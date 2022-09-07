Jacqueline Jones

Jacqueline (Jackie) Rae Sand Jones, age 93, passed away peacefully on September 4, 2022 in Gretna. She was born March 17, 1929 in Odell to Doris Marian (Muth) Sand and Louis James Sand. Jackie married Alfred W. Jones on June 6, 1948, at the Bethel Welsh Church on Highway 77 South of Wymore. Together they raised 6 children; Aline, Roger, John, Brian, Douglas, and Jeffrey on the farm Alfred purchased from his mother, Leta Jones.

Jackie is survived by her six children Aline Jones of Omaha, Roger Jones and wife Joanne of Niceville, FL, John Jones and wife Judy of Mission, TX, Brian Jones and wife Kim of Lake Charles, LA, Doug Jones and wife Lee Ann of Omaha and Jeff Jones and wife Alecia of Omaha; brother Dallas Shafer; 19 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Alfred; her parents, Doris (Muth) Sand Shafer and Louis Sand; stepfather, Dale Shafer; sister Jamie Pangburn; two brothers, Bill and Bob Sand; and granddaughter Ashley Jones, daughter of Roger and Joanne Jones.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at the Wymore United Presbyterian Church, 12th and L streets, the Rev. James McNeal officiating. Burial will be at the Bethel Welsh Cemetery, south of Wymore. The funeral service will be livestreamed on the funeral home's YouTube channel. The body will lie in state at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home, 505 N. Ninth St., Wymore, from 1:00 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday, with the family receiving friends from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. and at the church one hour preceding the service. Memorials to the church and Wymore EMS with the funeral home in charge. Sign Jackie's online register book and view her video tribute at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.