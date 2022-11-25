Jacqueline Tennant

Jacqueline J. Tennant

Jacqueline J. Tennant, age 86, formerly of Wymore, passed away on November 22, 2022 at the Homestead of Overland Park in Overland Park, KS. She was born in Odell on October 17, 1936 to Luther Dean and Irene (Long) Cullison. She was a graduate of Barneston High School. She and her best friend Rosie Christlieb owned and operated The Pour House ceramic shop for over 20 years. She then worked as a bookkeeper at the Blue Springs Co-op. She was a member of the Legion Auxiliary in Wymore. She enjoyed camping, taking pictures, scrapbooking, and was an avid Husker fan. Above all, Jacqueline loved her family and attended all the activities of her children and grandchildren.

Survivors include her children, Mike (Joy) Tennant and Brad Tennant of Beatrice, and Teri Mangus and husband Rick of Plymouth; grandchildren, Jayson (Courtney) Tennant, Ranay (John) Knabe, Tania (Brian) Pittel, Monica Tennant, Shelby Parker (Justin White), and Shane (Jennifer) Parker; numerous great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Nancy Tennant and Mary Rosendahl; 5 nieces; and a host of extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; ex-husband, Dallas Tennant; daughter-in-law, Peggy Tennant; brother-in-law, Harold Tennant; and special friend, Rosie Christlieb.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore with Sharon Schuster officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the funeral home's YouTube channel (www.youtube.com@laughlin-hoevet). Burial will be at the Blue Springs Cemetery. A family prayer service will begin at 10:45 a.m. The body will lie in state at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore on Monday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. with the family greeting relatives and friends from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. A memorial has been established to the family's choice for future designation with the funeral home in charge. Sign Jacqueline's online register book and view her video tribute when complete at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.