James A. Miller, 71 years of age, of Beatrice passed away at his home on Monday evening, May 8, 2023. He was born on September 7, 1951 in Beatrice to Michael and Mary Lou (Allen) Miller. James and Alice Gunther were married on September 1, 1972 in Beatrice. James served his country in the United States Navy from September 27, 1974, until September 30, 1994. He served mostly on several submarines during his time in the Navy. Following the Navy James had been employed as a meat cutter at SunMart in Beatrice. He was a member of the Beatrice American Legion and the Beatrice VFW Clubs, and the Beatrice Gun Club. He enjoyed NASCAR, Husker football, dogs, and sightseeing.