James A. Miller, 71
James A. Miller, 71 years of age, of Beatrice passed away at his home on Monday evening, May 8, 2023. He was born on September 7, 1951 in Beatrice to Michael and Mary Lou (Allen) Miller. James and Alice Gunther were married on September 1, 1972 in Beatrice. James served his country in the United States Navy from September 27, 1974, until September 30, 1994. He served mostly on several submarines during his time in the Navy. Following the Navy James had been employed as a meat cutter at SunMart in Beatrice. He was a member of the Beatrice American Legion and the Beatrice VFW Clubs, and the Beatrice Gun Club. He enjoyed NASCAR, Husker football, dogs, and sightseeing.
Survivors include his wife Alice; sisters Jeanne (Steve) Cary of Omaha and Kathy Curry of Illinois; brother Mike (Jan) Miller of Florida; sister in law Helen (Robert) Schuster of Beatrice; several nieces and nephews; and special friends Howard (Gayla) Houseman of Omaha.
Celebration of Life Services will be held at a later date. Inurnment will take place in the Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice at a later date. Additional service details, video tributes and Livestream, or memories may be found at www.ghchapel.com.
These services have been entrusted to the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice.