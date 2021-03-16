James Bailey

James “Pork” Michael Bailey

James “Pork” Michael Bailey, 48 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021 after a hard battle with a rare form of cancer. He was born on September 3, 1972 in Atkinson to James “Jim” and Betty (Stamp) Bailey. After losing his father in 1980, Pork and his family came to live in Beatrice two years later at the age of 10. Pork was a big Nebraska, NASCAR and St. Louis Cardinals fan. He was a past president and current member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles Aerie #531 in Beatrice where he was involved with pool and shuffleboard league's which he enjoyed immensely! Pork walked through his short life with a smile on his face, a joke on his mind and always ready to give a helping hand when he could. He was liked by many and loved by all.

Pork is survived by his siblings, Linda Erb and husband Rich, Brad Bailey, Clayton Schwisow and wife Jodi, Kristie Slapnicka and husband Alvin, Janna Huffstutler and husband Johnny; father, Rickey Schwisow and wife Kim; “his favorite aunt”, Shirley; his very dear longtime friend, Tonia Kuhn; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, close cousins and countless and we mean countless friends! He was preceded in death by his parents, twin sister, Janet; niece, Shelby; and both sets of grandparents.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, March 19, 2021 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice with Chaplain Sharon Schuster officiating. Masks and social distancing are encouraged. Following the service, a reception will be held at the Eagles Club in Beatrice where Pork encourages a lot of partying. There will be no viewing but a register book will be available to sign from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.