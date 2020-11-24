James Cook

James E. “Jim” Cook

James E. “Jim” Cook, 68 of Barneston passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Beatrice Health & Rehab. Jim was born on June 6, 1952 in Odell to John E. and Edna (Horsky) Cook. He was married to his high school sweetheart, Cathy J. (Clark) Cook for 48 years. He attended Sunnyside, a one-room country school and graduated from Barneston High School in 1970. Jim enjoyed reading and watching westerns, football, playing pool and cards, gardening (growing very hot peppers), music and dancing and of course, fishing. Jim worked for the Union Pacific Railroad for 40 years as a track machine operator until his retirement in 2012.

Survivors include his wife Cathy; children, Tim (Gina) Cook of Lincoln and Jessie (Dan) Nelson of Holmesville; brothers, Terry (Polli) Cook of Homedale, ID and Bob (Jennifer) Cook of Woodbury, MN; sister, Jean (Rich) Novotny of Boise, ID; brother-in-law, Roger (Wendy) Clark of Minden; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; aunt, Dorothy Cook of Oketo, KS; and special friends, Louie and Patty Svoboda of Barneston. He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, George and Irene Clark; and sister-in-law, Elaine (Clark) Murray.

Due to Covid-19 a private graveside service will be held in the Liberty Cemetery on Saturday, November 28, 2020 with Jon Palmquist officiating. Memorial contributions may be sent in care of Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home, 505 N. 9th St, Wymore NE 68466. Sign Jim's online register book at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.