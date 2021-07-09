 Skip to main content
James Edward Meints
James Edward Meints, age 69, of Chadron passed away November 17, 2020. He was born to Wilbur and Marvel (Carpenter) Meints on November 6, 1951 in Beatrice.

Survivors include his mother Marvel Meints of Plymouth; wife Dodi of Chadron; son Jeff (Tamara) Meints of Lincoln; daughters Andrea Meints of Fairbury, Katie Jo (Lonnie) Mead of Cheyenne, WY and Jessie Meints of Rapid City, SD; stepson KC Chasek of Alliance; grandchildren Brooke, Britney and Kevin Meints of Lincoln, Sophia Meints and Carter James of Fairbury, Kooper, Kaisyn and Kamdin Mead of Cheyenne, Beaux Chasek of Portland, OR and Jackson Chasek of Alliance; and great-grandchild Jayden Chasek of Portland; siblings, Kenneth Meints of Plymouth, Daniel Meints of Beatrice, Susie (Ron) Jurgens of Beatrice, Lorie (George) Topp of Tecumseh and Todd (Val) Meints of Sturgis, SD; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his father Wilbur and brother Joel.

A celebration of life will be held at Memorial Park/Meints Field at Highway 4 and Washington Avenue, Plymouth on July 14 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.

