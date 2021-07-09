James Edward Meints

Survivors include his mother Marvel Meints of Plymouth; wife Dodi of Chadron; son Jeff (Tamara) Meints of Lincoln; daughters Andrea Meints of Fairbury, Katie Jo (Lonnie) Mead of Cheyenne, WY and Jessie Meints of Rapid City, SD; stepson KC Chasek of Alliance; grandchildren Brooke, Britney and Kevin Meints of Lincoln, Sophia Meints and Carter James of Fairbury, Kooper, Kaisyn and Kamdin Mead of Cheyenne, Beaux Chasek of Portland, OR and Jackson Chasek of Alliance; and great-grandchild Jayden Chasek of Portland; siblings, Kenneth Meints of Plymouth, Daniel Meints of Beatrice, Susie (Ron) Jurgens of Beatrice, Lorie (George) Topp of Tecumseh and Todd (Val) Meints of Sturgis, SD; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his father Wilbur and brother Joel.