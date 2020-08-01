James F. Conradt, 95, of Beatrice died Thursday morning, July 30, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital. He was born on April 27, 1925 at Steinauer and graduated from Steinauer High School in 1942. He attended the University of Nebraska in Lincoln for one year. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1943 until 1946. He earned three medals in the Asiatic-Pacific Theater on the U.S.S. West Virginia. After his discharge, he worked for the Rock Island and Union Pacific Railroads for 38 years as a teletype operator and depot agent. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. He was a former member of Eagles Aerie #531 of Beatrice and was a member of Bitting-Norman Post #27 of the American Legion and Geddes Thober Post #1077 of the VFW, both of Beatrice. He enjoyed playing cards, hunting, and fishing.