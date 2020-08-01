James F. Conradt
James F. Conradt, 95, of Beatrice died Thursday morning, July 30, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital. He was born on April 27, 1925 at Steinauer and graduated from Steinauer High School in 1942. He attended the University of Nebraska in Lincoln for one year. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1943 until 1946. He earned three medals in the Asiatic-Pacific Theater on the U.S.S. West Virginia. After his discharge, he worked for the Rock Island and Union Pacific Railroads for 38 years as a teletype operator and depot agent. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. He was a former member of Eagles Aerie #531 of Beatrice and was a member of Bitting-Norman Post #27 of the American Legion and Geddes Thober Post #1077 of the VFW, both of Beatrice. He enjoyed playing cards, hunting, and fishing.
Survivors include one son, Daniel Conradt of Overland Park, KS; two daughters, Kelley Jones and husband Rob of Lincoln, and Diana Conradt-Mullen and husband Doug of Raleigh, NC; two grandchildren, Kaitlin and Ryan Jones; two brothers, Kenneth Conradt and wife Joan of Ohio and Frank Conradt and wife LuAnn of Beatrice; one sister, Dorothy Bell and husband Bob of Nevada; brother-in-law, Roman Liekhus of Lincoln, many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Helen Wenzl Conradt; four sisters, Berniece Cook, Charlene Kahler, Helen Kassing, and Marlene Liekhus.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 3, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church of Beatrice with Father Rand Langhorst. Mask are recommended at the church. Burial will be at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery of Beatrice with military honors conducted by Bitting-Norman Post #27 of the Beatrice American Legion. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Sunday, August 2, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established to the family for future designation. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice.
