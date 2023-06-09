James G. Garner Jr., 66

James G. Garner Jr., 66, of Beatrice, Nebraska, passed away on June 6, 2023 unexpectedly at his home. He was born on August 14, 1956, in Hugoton, Kansas, to James Sr. and Charlene (Creamer) Garner. An adventurous and humble man, James was known for his love of family, animals, and the great outdoors.

James married his wife, Kim (Kleist) Garner, on April 24, 1991. He was a dedicated and hardworking pipe welder in the gas pipeline industry before his retirement. James proudly served in the United States Navy from December 6, 1974, until August 18, 1975. He has lived in Beatrice since 2003. He was an active and proud member of the Mormon Church in Beatrice. What mattered most to James was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed animals (especially his dog Peanut), fishing, and family gatherings.

James is survived by his wife, Kim Garner; his children, Jennifer (Corey) Porter of Weeping Water, NE, Joshua Garner, and Jeffrey (Tammy) Garner, all of Beatrice; his grandchildren, Abigail, Cadence, Bailey, Dakota, and Landon; and his sister, Julie Moon of Tyrone, OK. He was preceded in death by his father, James Sr., and his mother, Charlene Garner, and one sister.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 4:00 pm at Veterans Memorial Park, 1050 South 6th Street, Beatrice, Nebraska, 68310. Full military honors will be provided by the US. Navy and Bitting-Norman Post #27, American Legion, and the Legion Riders. There will be no viewing or visitation as cremation has taken place. Interment will be at a later date in Kansas. In memory of James Garner, we encourage you to leave your memories and upload photos to his memorial page at www.ghchapel.com.

These services have been entrusted to the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice.