James Hackel

James R. (Jim) Hackel
James R. (Jim) Hackel, 77, of Beatrice passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on October 25, 2022. He was born on August 19, 1945 in Ord to Charles and Lois Hackel. He lived in Ord, graduating from North Loop/Scotia High School. He attended Nebraska Christian College in Norfolk. Upon graduating, he moved to Liberty, for several years before settling in Beatrice. He married Deanna Koons on May 27, 1967 at Wymore. They were blessed with three sons but later divorced. He pastored the Liberty Christian Church from 1970 until his retirement in 2020. He also worked at Exmark for over 25 years until his retirement in 2017. He loved people, serving his community, Nebraska football, Kansas basketball, hunting, riding his motorcycle, and his family – most notably his nine grandchildren.
Survivors include three sons, Todd and his wife Alissa of Lenexa, KS and grandson, Noah and granddaughter, Neve; son, Jason and wife Heidi of Elkhorn and grandsons, Carter and Bowen, granddaughters, Harper and Paige; son, Jeff and wife Ashleigh of Des Moines, IA and grandson, Camden, granddaughters, Leighton and Palmer; sisters, Joyce Black of Beatrice and Marilyn (Marty) Coston of Maryville, MO; brother, Eddie (Marlys) Hackel of Ord; several nieces and nephews, whom he loved dearly. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Lois (Nelson) Hackel.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Westside Baptist Church of Beatrice with Jon Palmquist officiating. Cremation will follow the service. The body will lie in state on Friday, noon until 8:00 p.m. at the Fox Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Westside Baptist Church. www.foxfuneralhome.net Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice in charge of arrangements.