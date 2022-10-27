James Hackel

James R. (Jim) Hackel, 77, of Beatrice passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on October 25, 2022. He was born on August 19, 1945 in Ord to Charles and Lois Hackel. He lived in Ord, graduating from North Loop/Scotia High School. He attended Nebraska Christian College in Norfolk. Upon graduating, he moved to Liberty, for several years before settling in Beatrice. He married Deanna Koons on May 27, 1967 at Wymore. They were blessed with three sons but later divorced. He pastored the Liberty Christian Church from 1970 until his retirement in 2020. He also worked at Exmark for over 25 years until his retirement in 2017. He loved people, serving his community, Nebraska football, Kansas basketball, hunting, riding his motorcycle, and his family – most notably his nine grandchildren.