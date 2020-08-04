James Henry Burger
James Henry Burger, 90, Wilber, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at his home after a brief battle with cancer.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Clatonia. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 5 – 6:30 p.m. at Kuncl Funeral Home in Wilber. Please visit www.kunclfh.com.
