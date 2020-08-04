You have permission to edit this article.
James Henry Burger
James Henry Burger

James Henry Burger

James Henry Burger, 90, Wilber, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at his home after a brief battle with cancer.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Clatonia. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 5 – 6:30 p.m. at Kuncl Funeral Home in Wilber. Please visit www.kunclfh.com.

