James Henry Burger, 90, Wilber, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at his home after a brief battle with cancer.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Clatonia. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 5 – 6:30 p.m. at Kuncl Funeral Home in Wilber. Please visit www.kunclfh.com.