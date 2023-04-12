James "Jim" Lee McPheron passed away April 2, 2023. Jim was born August 5, 1947 in Beatrice to Chester "Chet" and Dorothy McPheron. He attended Beatrice High School, graduating in 1965. Jim was employed for several years at Neapco before retirement. His hobbies included fishing, hunting, gardening, old westerns, rooting for the Cornhuskers, and trips to the casino to gamble. He was very active within the Veteran's Club, he served on the honor guard and loved his Legion family. Jim was engaged to Shirley Roebke and was very devoted to her.