James "Jim" Lee McPheron
James "Jim" Lee McPheron passed away April 2, 2023. Jim was born August 5, 1947 in Beatrice to Chester "Chet" and Dorothy McPheron. He attended Beatrice High School, graduating in 1965. Jim was employed for several years at Neapco before retirement. His hobbies included fishing, hunting, gardening, old westerns, rooting for the Cornhuskers, and trips to the casino to gamble. He was very active within the Veteran's Club, he served on the honor guard and loved his Legion family. Jim was engaged to Shirley Roebke and was very devoted to her.
He is survived by Jeremy and Krista Roebke, Jami and Shawn Vater, Kamdyn Roebke, Kailyn Vater, Noah Roebke, Jackson Vater, Parker Vater, Ashten Engelman, Kennedy Vater, Griffen Vater, as well as two children, grandchildren, and many cousins. Jim was preceded in death by his mother and father, Chet and Dorothy McPheron and his fiancée, Shirley Roebke.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Veteran's Club (701 Dorsey Street, Beatrice) on Monday, April 17, 2023 from 3:00 P.M. until 5:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, a memorial in Jim's honor will be given to the Veteran's Club. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.