Dr. James LeRoy Nedrow
Dr. James LeRoy Nedrow, 79 years of age, of Beatrice passed away on Friday, July 2, 2021, at Anthem Senior Living in Anthem, AZ. He was born in Wenatchee, WA on May 5, 1942, to the late Mildred R. (Grush) (Nedrow) Fritz and Dale L. Nedrow. Jim was raised in Falls City and graduated from Falls City High School, received a degree from Northwest Missouri State University, and advanced degrees from The Southern College of Optometry, and Seattle Pacific University. He served in the United States Air Force and achieved the rank of Captain. Dr. Jim practiced optometry for over 50 years in both Beatrice and Lincoln. He was a partner at EyeCare Specialties in Beatrice and had a private practice Oculi Vision in Lincoln. He was recognized as a pioneer in advanced low-vision and brain injury treatments, presenting his research and techniques to practitioners across the country and through published medical journals.
He is survived by his daughter, Brooke (Nedrow) Miller and husband Greg; grandsons, Logan and Tate Miller, all of Anthem, AZ; brother, Donald Fritz (Lloya) of Lincoln; sister-in-law, Charlotte Nedrow of Waverly; nephew, Tyler Fritz of Lincoln; nieces, Kara Goodrich of Scottsdale, AZ, Heather Rubenking of Waverly; stepdaughter, Amy Cole of Lincoln; and stepson, Brian Hitz of Seward. He is preceded in death by his son, Blake Nedrow; wife, Sandra Nedrow; mother, Mildred Fritz; step-father, Leonald Fritz; brother, Larry Nedrow; and niece, Stephanie Swanson.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 23, 2021 with a luncheon to follow at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 321 N. 10th St., Beatrice, NE 68310. Private inurnment will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church Cemetery, six miles north of Falls City. There will be no viewing but a register book will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, 2021 and Thursday, July 22, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. with the family greeting friends from 6 to 7 p.m., all at Harman-Wright Mortuary, 623 Elk Street, Beatrice. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Beatrice. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.