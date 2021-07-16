Dr. James LeRoy Nedrow, 79 years of age, of Beatrice passed away on Friday, July 2, 2021, at Anthem Senior Living in Anthem, AZ. He was born in Wenatchee, WA on May 5, 1942, to the late Mildred R. (Grush) (Nedrow) Fritz and Dale L. Nedrow. Jim was raised in Falls City and graduated from Falls City High School, received a degree from Northwest Missouri State University, and advanced degrees from The Southern College of Optometry, and Seattle Pacific University. He served in the United States Air Force and achieved the rank of Captain. Dr. Jim practiced optometry for over 50 years in both Beatrice and Lincoln. He was a partner at EyeCare Specialties in Beatrice and had a private practice Oculi Vision in Lincoln. He was recognized as a pioneer in advanced low-vision and brain injury treatments, presenting his research and techniques to practitioners across the country and through published medical journals.