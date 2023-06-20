James Lewis Fralin, 75

James Lewis Fralin, 75, of Beatrice, passed away on Friday, June 16, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was born on July 7, 1947 at Pawnee City and attended Wymore Southern High School. Jim then enlisted in the Army National Guard where he served his country from May 10, 1967 until May 9, 1975. He married Ruby Johnsen on February 15, 1969 at St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice. He worked at Petersen Manufacturing for 34 years, retiring in 2007. Jim was a member of Bitting-Norman Post # 27 of the Beatrice American Legion where he served as Commander several times, he also served on the Executive Board and the House Committee. He was a member of the VFW Auxiliary, Sons of the American Legion, the Color Guard and enjoyed helping with the annual Easter egg hunt. He was also a member of St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice where he served as an usher. He enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, coloring, fishing, deer hunting, gardening, working with his tractor, attending his grandchildren's activities, and sitting and visiting with friends.

Survivors include his loving wife of 54 years Ruby Fralin of Beatrice; daughter, Lori (Doug) Coon of Beatrice; son, Bryan (Deb) Fralin of Beatrice; four grandchildren, Brianne (Ross) Meissen of Lincoln, Caleb and Mckenna Fralin, and Evan Coon all of Beatrice; two great-grandchildren; Huxlee and Bowen Meissen of Lincoln; brothers, Richard (Pam) Fralin of DeWitt and William (Karen) Fralin of Lampasas, TX; sisters, Patricia Podendorf of Beatrice, Janet Baxa of Seward, and Gloria (John) Cook of Oketo, KS; brother-in-law, Gary (Shelly) Johnsen of Beatrice; sister-in-law, Glenda Johnsen of Beatrice; numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Ida Mae (Eitzen) Fralin; parents-in-law, Wilbur and Elsie Johnsen; brothers-in-law, Roger Johnsen and Carroll “Butch” Podendorf; nieces, Jenifer Parde and Jennifer Fralin.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice with Rev. Dr. Renae Koehler officiating. Interment will be at the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice with military rites conducted by the Nebraska Army National Guard and Bitting-Norman Post #27 of the Beatrice American Legion. A family prayer service will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday in the chapel at the church. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Tuesday from 9:00 A.M. until 8:00 P.M. with the family greeting relatives and friends from 5:30 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. A memorial has been established to the family for future designation with Ron and Gloria Paben in charge. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.