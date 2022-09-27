James McCartney

James “Jim” A. McCartney
James “Jim” A. McCartney, 83 years of age, of Odell passed away Friday, September 23, 2022 at Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center in Beatrice. He was born on October 6, 1938 near Angus to Merton and Beulah (Skinner) McCartney.
Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 29, 2022 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice with Pastor Hollis Patterson officiating. Private family inurnment will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, September 29, 2022 in the Lanham Cemetery in Lanham, KS. There will be no viewing but a register book will be available on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 5 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at https://urldefense.proofpoint.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.