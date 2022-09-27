James McCartney

Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 29, 2022 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice with Pastor Hollis Patterson officiating. Private family inurnment will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, September 29, 2022 in the Lanham Cemetery in Lanham, KS. There will be no viewing but a register book will be available on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 5 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at https://urldefense.proofpoint.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.