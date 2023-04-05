James Meyer, 67

James Leon Meyer, 67 years of age, died at his home surrounded by family on Sunday April 2, 2023. He was born on Valentine's Day in 1956, baptized February 26, 1956 at Zion Lutheran Church in Harbine, NE and confirmed at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Odell, NE on May 3, 1970. James grew up on the farm and was a hard worker from an early age back when bales were small rectangles, and the buckets of feed were carried in each hand all the way. James graduated from Odell Public Schools in 1974, he enjoyed a bit of a competitive streak in basketball and running with what sounded like a great group of friends.

In 1976 James graduated from Milford with an Associate's Degree in the Automotive field that further fueled the need to go fast and spawned some very hot rides wearing Chevrolet, Oldsmobile and Pontiac badges, and ok, ONE Ford. Rear tires went up in smoke under that heavy right foot back then. James worked as a mechanic for several businesses and was always the go to guy for car or truck problems for family and friends. Always a trustworthy mechanic, James would tell you honestly what you needed to do and when you could get by a little longer before expensive repairs were needed.

James enjoyed the outdoors, spent many seasons hunting with that same group of friends until he built the “Deer Stand Truck” that turned hunting into “waiting”. It was always a frustrating experience for anyone fishing with James as he would inevitably catch more or larger fish using the exact same lure in the exact same spot.

You probably never won a free throw shooting contest against James, an arm-wrestling challenge or were ever lucky enough to beat him in a game of darts. He would always manage to exceed at whatever he tried even a frustrating game like golf. Always humble in his wins, that unique chuckle and maybe a fist bump was all he gave you.

We certainly wish we had 20 more of the good years with James. James was a kind, gentle and exceedingly humble man with a great dry sense of humor. Until we meet again James, the rest of us will keep on missing the triple 17 in darts, missing our free throws, slicing our drives into the next county and not catching the fish that you could.

James is survived by his mother Laverne M. (Scheele) Meyer, his 5 siblings Beverly Wilson and husband Dennis of Bremen, KS, Janice Duntz and husband Kyle of Odell, NE, David Meyer of Elkhorn, NE, Sharon Meyer of Beatrice, NE and John Meyer and wife Gayle of Odell, NE; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends. He was preceded in death by his father Marvin several aunts and uncles and his Grandparents.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, April 7, 2023, at the Our Savior Lutheran Church in Odell with Pastor Greg Stuckwisch officiating. The service will be Livestreamed or recorded on www.ghchapel.com. Interment will be in the Odell Cemetery. The body will lie in state from noon-8:00 PM on Thursday at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice with the family greeting friends from 6-7:30 PM, and in state at the church on Friday after 9:30 AM. A memorial has been established to the family's choice for future designation with the funeral home in charge. View additional service, Livestream information, or leave a memory of James at www.ghchapel.com.

These services have been entrusted to the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice.