James Nedrow

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 23, 2021 with a luncheon to follow at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 321 N. 10th St., Beatrice, NE 68310. Private inurnment will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church Cemetery, six miles north of Falls City. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Beatrice. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com.