James "Pops" J. Corkery Sr.

James "Pops" J. Corkery Sr., 73 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Wednesday, May 3, 2023. He was born in Cambridge, Massachusetts on July 17, 1949 to John and Faye Corkery. Pops served his country in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War from July 28, 1967 to November 12, 1969. After his service in the military, he worked various jobs. Pops enjoyed singing, swimming, BBQ, traveling and especially spending time with his family.

Pops is survived by his son, Jimmy Corkery Jr. and significant other Lori Vetter; grandchildren, Heidi (Chris) Ross, Cammi (Dion) Lechman, Jamie (David) Reiber; great grandchildren, Jahkari, Aiyanna, Brooklyn, Damon, Nova; brother, John (Jackie); sister, Lynn; half sisters, Jeanie, Janet; half brothers, Dennis, Neil; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; step father, Gino; brothers, Billy, Tommy, Gary; sister, Linda; and nephew, Chris.

Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, May 11, 2023 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice with Chaplain Sharon Schuster officiating. A register book will be available for signatures on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice from 9 AM to 5 PM. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.