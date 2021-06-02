James Robert Hicok also known as Jimmy, Son, Dad, big brother, Wild Bill, and friend, tragically gained his wings on May 20th with his best friends at his side. If Jimmy had one thing to say about all of his 32 years it would be "Man, I sure had Fun!" Jimmy loved fishing, riding Harleys with his Dad, giving hugs to his Mom, making his grandparents proud, playing pool, tubing down the river, camping, cooking breakfast burritos, laughing, telling jokes over and over again, conspiracy theories, driving 100mph (or what seemed like it), spending time helping the numerous people he loved, being a hero to his siblings, looking for the best in others, and most of all being a Dad to his son, Ryan James. Jimmy didn't hate many things, but a few that comes to mind is CNN news, the most recent presidential election results, seeing anyone sad, admitting that he snored, and wearing more than only just 1 sock to bed. Born on July 22, 1988 in Fairbury to Holly and Brad Hicok, Jimmy spent most of his days living life on the edge to the fullest as if he had 9 lives to live. At just a few days old, he fought his way through jaundice which was the first time of many that he almost gave his parents gray hair. In his childhood years, he made it through numerous visits to the corner and few detentions at school due to his love of making everyone laugh. He enjoyed hanging out with the "Diller Crew" and showing the neighborhood kids how to ride a wheelie on their bikes although no one could make it look as easy as he could. As Jimmy grew into a man he had just one main plan, to make sure everyone who crossed his path knew they were loved, protected, that they mattered, and that only if we focus on the positive that it will overcome any and all negative. Jimmy didn't see faces he saw souls. He lived to preach the word of god, to make everyone feel important, and to be the light wherever he went. What he reminded us all everyday was "Don't worry about me, I'll be ok"- James Hicok