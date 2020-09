Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at the Highland Cemetery of Adams with Pastor Nathan Metzger officiating. Military rites will be conducted by the U.S. Army. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home of Adams.