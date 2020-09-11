James Schmidt

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

James A. “Jim” Schmidt

James A. “Jim” Schmidt, 68, of Mission, TX, formerly of Adams, died at his home in Texas on May 19, 2020. He was born on January 3, 1952 at Beatrice. Jim was baptized and confirmed at the American Lutheran Church in Adams, graduated from Adams High School, attended SCC, and served in the U.S. Army. He worked as a city carrier for the Postal Service and also worked at the elevator in Douglas. He enjoyed sports, wood working, playing cards, and being around people.

Survivors include two daughters, Angela (Joel) Sup and Ashley (Heath) Mannis; two granddaughters, Brittney Sup and Berkley Mannis; sister, Janice (Vince) Goracke; sister-in-law, Beverly Schmidt; former wife, JoAnn Schmidt; aunts and uncle, Marjory Schmidt and Robert and Annora Schmidt; special friends, Judy and Mahlon Dickey; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Norma Jean DeBuhr Schmidt; an infant grandson; two brothers, Gerald “Jerry” and Ronald “Ron” Schmidt; grandparents, Ben and Clara DeBuhr, and George and Johanna Schmidt.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at the Highland Cemetery of Adams with Pastor Nathan Metzger officiating. Military rites will be conducted by the U.S. Army. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home of Adams.