James Swim

James Swim

James Lee Swim, Sr.

James Lee Swim, Sr., 91, Marysville, KS, died Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at Blue Valley Senior Living, Blue Rapids.

Visitation will be held Thursday, July 28 from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. at Kinsley Mortuary, Marysville. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Friday, July 29 at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Marysville. Burial will be in Marysville City Cemetery. The family requests that in lieu of sending flowers charitable donations be made on behalf of James Lee Swim and Curtis Alan Swim to the Kansas Neurological Institute located in Topeka, KS.

