James Tiemann

James “Jim” Tiemann was born June 11, 1945 in Beatrice to Henry and Alice Tiemann. He passed away peacefully in his sleep on November 20, 2022. Jim attended school and was confirmed at St. Paul's in Beatrice. He was a longtime member of St. John's Lutheran Church. He graduated from Beatrice High School in 1963 with his future wife, Ruth Spence, and graduated from the University of Nebraska - Lincoln in 1967. He married Ruth on September 2, 1966 and recently celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary. They were blessed with one beautiful, thoughtful daughter, Alycia Mari, who has always believed in them and was a bright light in his life. Jim dedicated his career to residential and commercial development. While in Beatrice, he was active in city planning commissions from 1969-1983 and was a lifetime Sertoma member recognized for “Outstanding Club Member” and “Sertoman of the Year”. He and Ruth moved to Lincoln in 2011 to be closer to their family and his business. Jim was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.