James Weinberger

James LeRoy Weinberger, 78, passed away August 1, 2022. He was born November 15, 1943. Jim was a Cpl in the U. S. Marine Corps and a veteran of the Vietnam War. He attended St. Leonard's Parochial School, Madison High School and Northeast Community College in Norfolk. Jim was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), the American Legion, and St. John the Evangelist Parish in Valley. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed NASCAR.