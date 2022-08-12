James Weinberger

James LeRoy Weinberger
James LeRoy Weinberger, 78, passed away August 1, 2022. He was born November 15, 1943. Jim was a Cpl in the U. S. Marine Corps and a veteran of the Vietnam War. He attended St. Leonard's Parochial School, Madison High School and Northeast Community College in Norfolk. Jim was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), the American Legion, and St. John the Evangelist Parish in Valley. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed NASCAR.
Preceded in death by parents Cletus and Darlene Weinberger; sister Sharon Landholm. Survived by wife Nancy L. Weinberger; children Troy Weinberger (Marcia Van Ness), Victoria Bartels, Kristi Jacobs (Jeff), Jerimy Weinberger (Christine), Jamie Fischer (Joshua); former wife and mother of his children Janel K. Weinberger; stepchildren Tammy Gibson (Kevin), and Tisha Sellin; 18 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; sister Joan Ronnfeldt.
Mass of Christian Burial was Friday, August 5, St. Patrick's Catholic Church of Elkhorn, 20500 West Maple Road. Interment was in Bellevue Cemetery. Military Honors: U. S. Marine Corps Honor Guard and American Legion Memorials: St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital / www.stjude.org., Shriners Hospital for Children / www.lovetotherescue.org or St. Joseph's Indian School, Chamberlain, S. D. / www.give.stjo.org