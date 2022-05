Jan Lynn Beu, 67, of Fairbury, passed away May 7, 2022 at her home. She was born June 14, 1954 to Noel “Buster” & Opal (Bartlett) Folkers in Downey, CA.

Graveside services will be held Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Fairbury Cemetery with Lana Likens officiating. Memorials will go to the Family's Choice. Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. www.gerdesmeyerfh.com