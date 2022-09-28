Janet Ejlersen

Janet L. Ejlersen

Janet L. Ejlersen, 68, of Beatrice, passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha. She was born on January 18, 1954 in Kearney and attended elementary school. Janet moved to Beatrice State Developmental Center in 1966. She enjoyed shopping, celebrating holidays, doing crafts, listening to music, especially Elvis, and spending time with her family.

Survivors include her brother, Marius Ejlersen of Rawlings, WY; sister, LaTrisia Stull and her husband Patrick of Lincoln; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth E. Ejlerson and Patricia J. (Dutton) Lieb; sister, Teresa Tesdahl; nephew, Dustin Tesdahl

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at the All Faiths Chapel on the BSDC campus with Verla Dorn officiating. Burial will be at the Evergreen Home Cemetery. The body will lie in state on Wednesday from noon until 8:00 p.m. at the Fox Funeral Home. A memorial has been established to family for future designation. www.foxfuneralhome.net Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice is in charge of the arrangements.